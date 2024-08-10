B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Announces Earnings Results

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTG opened at $2.47 on Friday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -82.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,553 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,912,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in B2Gold by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,818,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in B2Gold by 29.6% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 182,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

