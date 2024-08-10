Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

