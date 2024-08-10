Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Position Cut by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 38.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1,443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 33,976 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 185,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,868.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $4,405,725.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,919,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,256. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $39.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

