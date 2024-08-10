Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.62

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 22411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.
Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$799.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.82.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ballard Power Systems
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.