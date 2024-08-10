BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of BANF stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $99.98. The stock had a trading volume of 78,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average is $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $79.99 and a 52-week high of $110.79.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,142,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,069,500 in the last ninety days. 33.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

