Bank of America Increases American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Price Target to $19.00

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AHR. JMP Securities upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,355. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky purchased 25,000 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth $189,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

