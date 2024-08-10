Bank of America Upgrades YETI (NYSE:YETI) to “Buy”

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

NYSE:YETI traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.98. 2,681,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. YETI has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in YETI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in YETI by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in YETI by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in YETI by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in YETI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

