Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Issues Earnings Results

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.75 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of BBDC opened at $9.96 on Friday. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading

