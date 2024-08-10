Barrington Research Weighs in on ExlService Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) – Barrington Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ExlService in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ExlService’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ExlService’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

ExlService Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.45. ExlService has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $35.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $721,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,271.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,587 shares of company stock worth $4,333,050. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $79,930,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 905,144 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,936,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $19,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

