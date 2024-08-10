Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Beasley Broadcast Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 10.1 %

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.58 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

