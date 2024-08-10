Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $595.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,376.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

