Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 950 at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.25) to GBX 950 ($12.14) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.40% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEZ. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.46) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 770 ($9.84) to GBX 870 ($11.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.46) to GBX 1,000 ($12.78) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 910 ($11.63) to GBX 920 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 943 ($12.05).
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.
