Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 950 at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.25) to GBX 950 ($12.14) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEZ. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.46) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 770 ($9.84) to GBX 870 ($11.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.46) to GBX 1,000 ($12.78) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 910 ($11.63) to GBX 920 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 943 ($12.05).

Get Beazley alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BEZ

Beazley Price Performance

Beazley Company Profile

Shares of Beazley stock traded up GBX 95 ($1.21) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 723 ($9.24). 1,598,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,249. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 672.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 649.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 20.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. The company has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 485.80 ($6.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 730.50 ($9.34).

(Get Free Report)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.