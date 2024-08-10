Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.03) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of HILS traded down GBX 90 ($1.15) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,040 ($26.07). 231,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,305. Hill & Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,574 ($20.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,330 ($29.78). The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,400.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,064.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,958.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

