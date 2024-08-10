Berry Co. (BRY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 20th

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
Berry has increased its dividend by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 65.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berry to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.
Berry Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of BRY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Berry has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $460.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.00 and a beta of 1.77.
About Berry
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
