Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Berry has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years. Berry has a payout ratio of 65.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berry to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Berry Stock Down 1.2 %

BRY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Berry has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.86 million, a P/E ratio of 599.00 and a beta of 1.77.

About Berry

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.38 million. Berry had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

