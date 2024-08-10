Beyond Meat Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 203,719 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 620% compared to the average daily volume of 28,277 call options.
Beyond Meat Stock Performance
BYND stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.26. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.81 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.19.
About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
