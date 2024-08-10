Beyond Meat Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 203,719 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 620% compared to the average daily volume of 28,277 call options.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

BYND stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.26. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.81 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BYND

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.