BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Trading 1.7% Higher

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTC:BBKCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 166,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 318,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
BIGG Digital Assets Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.
BIGG Digital Assets Company Profile
BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates and invests in the cryptocurrency industry in Canada. The company operates through Blockchain, Netcoins, and TerraZero segments. It develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BIGG Digital Assets
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for BIGG Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIGG Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.