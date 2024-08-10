BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Trading 1.7% Higher

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTC:BBKCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 166,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 318,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

BIGG Digital Assets Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

BIGG Digital Assets Company Profile

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates and invests in the cryptocurrency industry in Canada. The company operates through Blockchain, Netcoins, and TerraZero segments. It develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level.

