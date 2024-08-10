Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.
Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of TECH opened at $71.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $85.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88.
Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bio-Techne Company Profile
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.
