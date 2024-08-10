Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TECH opened at $71.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $85.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

