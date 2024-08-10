Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Biora Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance

BIOR stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.23. Biora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics in the United States. The company offers NaviCap, a targeted oral delivery platform for delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and BioJet, a systemic oral delivery platform designs to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

