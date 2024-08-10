Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Sarah E. Nash Sells 3,220 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) Director Sarah E. Nash sold 3,220 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $245,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,376.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Blackbaud stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.26. 116,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,546. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.22. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.26 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLKB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 2,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

See Also

