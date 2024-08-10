BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

BB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BlackBerry

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $128,745.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,440 shares in the company, valued at $525,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 47,097 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 916,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 337,432 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BlackBerry by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 97,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

NYSE BB opened at $2.18 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.