BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Stock Price Up 1.5%

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 199.20 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 198 ($2.53). 2,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 9,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.49).
The stock has a market cap of £40.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,980.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 189.80.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. BlackRock Income and Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
