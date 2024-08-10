BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Announces Earnings Results

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.
BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 1.3 %
TCPC stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 19.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.49.
BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 388.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.
