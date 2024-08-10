Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,026,000 after purchasing an additional 307,627 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,796,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $82,678,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 99,266.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 145,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Bloom Energy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 586,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 121,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE opened at $11.49 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $885,088. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

