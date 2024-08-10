Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Blue Owl Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 83.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. The firm had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

OBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

View Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.