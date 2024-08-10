BMO Capital Markets Boosts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $14.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VFC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of V.F. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Get V.F. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VFC

V.F. Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,614,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,965. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. V.F. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 1,754.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 27,808 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in V.F. by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,899 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.