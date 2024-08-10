Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Stock Price Down 24.6%

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 24.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01). 10,113,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,574% from the average session volume of 378,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Bonhill Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £787,314.00, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides analysis, insight, networking, and data for financial services and business solutions in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides magazine, digital solutions, events, research, video, podcasts, and newsletters to financial advisers.

