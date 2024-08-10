Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $127.00. The stock had previously closed at $115.70, but opened at $126.88. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Boot Barn shares last traded at $123.65, with a volume of 23,749 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOOT. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.36.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boot Barn

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $1,167,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,894,000 after buying an additional 50,577 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $695,000.

Boot Barn Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.40.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.