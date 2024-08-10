Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) & American Cannabis (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Financial Survey

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) and American Cannabis (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and American Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 5.57% 65.80% 10.51% American Cannabis N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $10.95 billion 1.74 $605.71 million $4.60 32.09 American Cannabis N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -0.05

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and American Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than American Cannabis. American Cannabis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booz Allen Hamilton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Booz Allen Hamilton and American Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 1 2 7 0 2.60 American Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus price target of $156.56, indicating a potential upside of 6.10%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than American Cannabis.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats American Cannabis on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing. The company offers artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer network related operations. In addition, it provides data science, engineering, visualization, and analysis related capabilities. Further, the company engages in user experience, user interface, graphic and web design, design thinking, sketching, and digital product design capabilities. Additionally, it architects and engineers help accelerate, scale, secure, and transform mission and business outcomes using the technologies and partner offering; offers software engineering in agile practices, DevSecOps, automation and Cloud, and Low/No Code Platform engineering; systems and digital engineering; and tech strategy and product management. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About American Cannabis

American Cannabis Company, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc., doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services. It also sells products and equipment used in the cultivation, processing, transportation, or retail sale of cannabis, such as The Satchel, a pouch-like case designed as a child-proof exit package solution for the regulated cannabis industry; SoHum Living Soil, a just-add-water soil; High Density Racking System, which ensures that space is used in an efficient manner; The Cultivation Cube, a self-contained and scalable cultivation system; and other products for cultivation operations, medicinal and recreational cannabis dispensary operations, and infused-products. In addition, the company designs industry-specific products; and offers exclusive and non-exclusive customer products. American Cannabis Company, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

