Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Bowlero by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Bowlero by 39.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,945,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,945,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $549,539.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 958,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,395,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bowlero presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOWL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 233,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,517. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.62. Bowlero Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Bowlero Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Articles

