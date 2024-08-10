BOX (NYSE:BOX) & Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) and BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Iveda Solutions has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOX has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and BOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -81.78% -61.50% -47.24% BOX 13.13% -11.71% 4.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

4.3% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of BOX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Iveda Solutions and BOX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A BOX 1 2 7 0 2.60

BOX has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.26%. Given BOX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BOX is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iveda Solutions and BOX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $4.64 million 1.40 -$3.23 million ($0.24) -1.67 BOX $1.05 billion 3.78 $129.03 million $0.73 37.68

BOX has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions. Iveda Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BOX beats Iveda Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes. It also offers web, mobile, and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications. The company had approximately 100,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages. It serves financial services, health care, government, and legal services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

