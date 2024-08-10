BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Zacks reports. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. BRC updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BRC Price Performance

Shares of BRCC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,605. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. BRC has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital downgraded BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

