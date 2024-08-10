Brian O’donnell Sells 6,424 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,549.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PLNT opened at $79.04 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $79.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The firm had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173,536 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,826,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,978,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

