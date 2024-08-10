Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Sells $327,325.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $327,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,549.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mary Ann Tocio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total value of $435,800.00.

NYSE:BFAM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.49. The stock had a trading volume of 501,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.29, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BFAM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,024 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,556,000 after purchasing an additional 87,256 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 182,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 35,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

