Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.37, but opened at $41.63. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Brighthouse Financial shares last traded at $42.34, with a volume of 139,893 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,922 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,938,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

