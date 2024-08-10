Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target at $25.71

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $39,307.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,681.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $59,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,608.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $39,307.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,681.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,473 shares of company stock valued at $610,618 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAND opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $426.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

