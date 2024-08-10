Brokerages Set Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target at $62.57

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.57.

A number of research firms have commented on IRON. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

IRON opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.