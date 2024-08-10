Brokerages Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Target Price at $19.01

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EURN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Euronav Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. Euronav has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $203.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 103.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Power Corp of Canada raised its stake in Euronav by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 32,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Articles

