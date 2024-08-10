Brokers Issue Forecasts for BrainsWay Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BrainsWay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on BrainsWay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BWAY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.99. 91,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a market cap of $116.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 1.24. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 583.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 149,740 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

