Brokers Issue Forecasts for Centrus Energy Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Centrus Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.12. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 634.20%. The company had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million.

LEU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

LEU traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. 188,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,269. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 337,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 176,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

