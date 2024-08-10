Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fuel Tech, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Fuel Tech in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fuel Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fuel Tech’s FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTEK

Fuel Tech Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FTEK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 248,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,402. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 4.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 221,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 5.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.