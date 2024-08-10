Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gold Resource Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GORO)

Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gold Resource in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Resource’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 560,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,418. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gold Resource by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 312,765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.