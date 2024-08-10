Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ralph Lauren Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $11.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.12. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s FY2026 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.08.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $162.16. 688,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.83 and its 200 day moving average is $172.29. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $108.60 and a 52 week high of $192.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 33.95%.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.