Brokers Issue Forecasts for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.62) per share.
SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 59732900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ SWTX traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 673,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,774. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.78. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $114,083,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after buying an additional 1,635,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,110,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,318,000 after buying an additional 1,333,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,036,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,334,000 after buying an additional 1,114,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,812,000.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.
