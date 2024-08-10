Brokers Issue Forecasts for Universal Health Services, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.40 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.31.

NYSE:UHS opened at $215.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $219.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,526 shares of company stock worth $3,903,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

