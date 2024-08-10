Brokers Offer Predictions for Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Get Our Latest Report on DIN

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE DIN opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $58.51.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.