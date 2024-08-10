Brokers Set Expectations for Orion Energy Systems, Inc.’s FY2029 Earnings (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. 42,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $32.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.47. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 502,023 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,972 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,789 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.