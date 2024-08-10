Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Position Decreased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $33,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.47.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

