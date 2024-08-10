Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $14.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.91.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bumble from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Bumble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Bumble from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday.

BMBL stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $754.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. Bumble has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $17.31.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Bumble by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

