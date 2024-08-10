Burtech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Shares Up 10.5%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.43. 482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Up 10.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burtech Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Burtech Acquisition were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

